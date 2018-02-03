City of Spokane: Ice Ribbon closed for the rest of the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The City of Spokane said Saturday evening that Riverfront Park's ice ribbon will be closed for the remainder of the weekend for a mechanical repair. City officials said repairs are being made now, but the ribbon will remain closed until all systems can be fully evaluated.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to an alarm Saturday afternoon indicating an ammonia leak at the Ice Ribbon. City officials said ammonia is used in the ice-making system. Fire officials evacuated the rink immediately as a precaution. City officials said SFD will remain on scene until the repairs are made.

Post Street is closed to traffic from Spokane Falls Boulevard to Summit Boulevard, and Spokane Falls is closed from Wall to Lincoln streets. Spokane Falls Boulevard should reopen soon, and the exit from the River Park Square parking garage is open.



