City of Spokane crews test new pothole patching machine

City of Spokane crews fill potholes with a new machine. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane crews tested a new pothole patching machine Thursday morning. Crews filled potholes on South Freya Street between East 2nd Avenue and Sprague Avenue.

The work was done as part of efforts to smooth rough roads and improve safety. Per the City of Spokane, the new machine uses an emulsifier with aggregate to fill the holes. The mixture has been used in Idaho and Oregon.

#SpokaneStreets City crews test a different pothole machine this morning as part of efforts to smooth rough roads & improve safety. pic.twitter.com/KGQjUeZb1u — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) March 2, 2017

City of Spokane Street Director Gary Kaesemeyer said the mix takes about 20 minutes to dry. Cement based mixes, which have been used in the past, take four hours to dry.

The City of Spokane said they are seeking new ways to solve an old problem.

This story will be updated.

