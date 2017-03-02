City of Spokane crews test new pothole patching filling machine

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman helps lead police to missing Spokane man
-
Holyk family agrees to $1M settlement
-
Noisy lives take their toll
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
March 1 marks beginning of meteorological spring
-
Hundreds meet with McMorris Rodgers' staff
-
Dolezal's family discusses new headlines about homelessness claims
-
Ways To Save For Thursday March 2, 2017
-
Man faces murder charge in baby's death
-
Who is watching grandma?
More Stories
-
Rogers HS student arrested for bringing knife to schoolMar. 2, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Wahluke School District on teaching lockdownMar. 2, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Former Spokane NAACP president legally changes nameMar. 2, 2017, 6:17 a.m.