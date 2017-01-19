City of Spokane cleans up nuisance home

SPOKANE, Wash. – Just about everyone has seen homes boarded up by the City of Spokane, but one house in particular caused quite the scene.

The City had to hire a tractor and a big truck to haul out all of its garbage. Neighbors in the west central neighborhood said this has been going on for about a year.

The house looks as if had been demolished, but instead it is a pile of garbage accumulated over several years by dozens of people neighbors said terrorized the neighborhood.

“We kind of tried to keep ourselves vigilant and make sure that they stayed on their side of the street and the little kids stayed away from them and so it’s nice to see that that’s not going to be around,” neighbor, Chris Setty said.

The Spokane Police said they started to receive a lot of calls for service because of the home. SPD said that last summer the home was the sight of a drive-by-shooting. Needless to say, neighbors were not happy about what was going on.

“People would drive up and we’re assuming they were buying drugs from the property and stuff and it just kind of attracted a lot of different people that were of a concern on the street,” Setty said.

After about a year of hard work, SPD, code enforcement, and neighbors got the property owner kicked out and the home boarded up. Believe it or not, the owner had an estate sale and moved out a lot of what was in the backyard, so the mess left behind was not even the half of it.

“They had to keep moving the fence out, they had to keep building the fence farther and farther out because they had stuff that wouldn’t fit anymore,” Setty said.

Officer Shane Phillips said, “Normally we will just have City employees come in and do it. Unfortunately, in this case, there was so much debris that we actually had to hire a private contractor to come in and do it and they’re actually estimating $14,000.”

SPD said the City will eventually be reimbursed for the cost of cleanup when the home sells. It is a lot of work, but neighbors in the 2400 block of West Mallon are relieved to see the junk get hauled away.

