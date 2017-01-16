City of Spokane celebrates MLK Day with rally and unity march

mlk jr.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane is hosting a unity rally and march on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The march begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Spokane Convention Center and runs until 2:00 p.m.

“Given the tenor of the nation in recent times, this is very important to continue to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King,” said Spokane NAACP President Phil Tyler. “And it’s important to do that to continue that love and kindness, which our MLK Family Outreach Center does on a daily basis.”

Monday’s event will also feature a resource fair, Black History 101 mobile museum, blood drive and live entertainment.

Mayor David Condon, Whitworth University President Dr. Beck A. Taylor and Phil Tyler will speak at the event. A redemption of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream Speech” will be given by Reverend Happy Watkins.

“This is an opportunity to unite our city. This is an opportunity for our city to show the nation how united we can be in the legacy of Dr. King. This should be a celebration of kindness, this should be a celebration of love,” said Tyler.

(© 2017 KREM)