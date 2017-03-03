City of Spokane begins nationwide search for new fire chief

081011_spokane-fire.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has launched their nationwide search for a new fire chief.

The new chief will be responsible for leading the 323-member department. A panel comprised of community members, medical services representatives and city employees will review and select qualified candidates.

Up to five candidates will be recommended to the City for on-site panel interview in early May. Per the City, a new chief is expected to start by late June.

The position pays between $145,846 to $179,192. The fire chief position requires a bachelor’s degree in fire protection and emergency management experience with at least five years at an administrative or comparable level.

Those interested in the position must submit their application materials by March 31. The full job listing can be found here.

