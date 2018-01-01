City of Spokane asks for public's help naming new bridge

Image from City of Spokane (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. —Officials with the City of Spokane are asking for help from the public in naming the pedestrian bicycle bridge that will connect the East Sprague area to the University District.

“We are looking for names that will stand the test of time,” the city wrote on its website.

According to the article, construction for the bridge started earlier in 2017. The article includes links to videos for the type of bridges being considered. Among those, an arch bridge and a cable-stay bridge.

To pitch a potential name for the bridge, the city asks that you post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag @spokanecity. Along with the name suggestion, include what it means to you as well as its relevance to Spokane.

The city says the following are requirements for name suggestions:

Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the City of Spokane.

An individual or family must have been a resident of the City of Spokane.

The duplication or repeat use of names will be avoided.

Living political nominees must have retired from political office for at least five years.

If you would rather not share your idea on social media, you can also share it in the comments on the city website, here.

The deadline to name the new bridge over the BNSF corridor is Jan. 31, 2018.

