City of Spokane announces opening of ice ribbon at Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. – City of Spokane officials announced Monday the much-anticipated ice ribbon being built at Riverfront Park will be ready in time for the Christmas season.

Officials unfurled a banner in River Park Square – complete with a redesigned logo for the popular downtown park – revealing the opening date for the new attraction would be on Dec. 8, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Spokane Mayor David Condon said the ice ribbon is the first “significant” investment in the park in nearly 40 years.

“The skate ribbon will be the first of many enhancements the park has over the next couple of years to make Spokane’s Rivefront Park shine even brighter than it has for decades,” Condon said.

This rink isn't flat. Visitors will notice slight inclinations and declines. Supposed to emulate rolling hills. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/7HvlNGZCxf — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 30, 2017

Riverfront Park Director, Jon Moog, said the ice ribbon will be the first of its kind on the West Coast. Moog said it will be 16 feet wide and 700 feet long.

“In the summer, you’ll see roller blading, art walks and other programmed activities,” Moog said. “[In the winter] Nearly every day, the ice will be programmed with free ice skating lessons, cheap skate nights, live music, themed dress up days – even for dogs, yoga on ice and happy hours.”

The ice ribbon project, Moog said, cost about $10 million.

Officials said the ice ribbon is the first of five major projects within Riverfront Park. Looff Carrousel, Howard Street Bridge South, the North Bank Playground and Rotary Fountain are all on the docket, plus the big-ticket item of the redone U.S. Pavilion.

This banner at River Park Square will hang in the main entrance until Nov. 13. @KREM2 #icerink pic.twitter.com/Mq5Db9oFt7 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 30, 2017

The U.S. Pavilion is still under design review, at last check, with many residents and city officials debating whether to cover the pavilion or leave it open. Earlier this month, the design team held an open house on the topic to get community feedback.

