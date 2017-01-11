City maintenance crews work to keep plows running

City of Spokane says mechanics are working around the clock to keep snow plows on the road. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Around 50 snow plows are out around the city of Spokane, working to clear all roads as of Wednesday afternoon.

While it has been a busy season for plow drivers, the maintenance crew at the city service center have been just as busy.

Many of the city's plows have been running non-stop since before Christmas. If you think about the number of storms we have had, that is a lot of wear and tear.

"You've had a specific amount of time in the field for each of these pieces of equipment and to be hit by storm after storm, it starts to add up," said City Spokesperson Brian Coddington.

The cost to maintain plows also start to add up. The winter budget is around $2.5 million a year. Last season left about $750,000 in the bank, but with this year's weather city leaders believe that extra has been used.

"It's way too early to say. We're less than two weeks into January and we have the rest of this snow season to finish out. As of this moment we have plenty of budget, but that all depends on the volume of snow that we get," said Coddington.

The real focus is getting through the winter. Although 50 plows are out clearing roads, city leaders said 10 are in need of repairs, which slows down the clean-up effort.

"Sometimes the issues are minor and they can get them out quickly, sometimes there are more issues that need to be worked on to find parts and those kind of things," said Coddington.

But whatever the case, mechanics are working as fast as possible to keep up with demand.

