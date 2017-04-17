City council members seek answers in South Hill tree removal incident

Questions still remain about tree removal near the Qualchan Golf Course that sparked outrage among some people in the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane City Council members Breean Beggs and Lori Kinnear are seeking answers after dozens of trees along the South Hill bluff were bulldozed by mistake.

A contractor bulldozed a road and removed the trees near the Qualchan Golf Course.

As of Friday evening, no involved party has taken responsibility for approving the removal of trees on the bluff.

The Parks Department and Avista confirmed that they never gave authorization to a logging company for destruction of the landscape and tree cutting.

However, the contractor who bulldozed the area said he was hired to do the work. The contractor’s attorney provided KREM 2 with copies of emails between all parties involved that talkd about removing trees from the area.

The City announced they will provide erosion control and begin planning for restoration. Both the City of Spokane and Avista confirmed that the new roadway will not be used as a road in the future.

Councilman Beggs recently visited the site.

“I am confident that the city will be able to recover full damages from the wrongdoers, but I still have questions on how the City will balance the interests of preserving natural areas for the public and considerations of expansion of the adjoining golf course,” said Beggs.

In a release Monday, Beggs and Kinnear expressed their frustration about the creation of the road and lack of oversight that led to the miscommunication.

“I greatly appreciate the concern the public has shown over the destruction of part of our city’s natural beauty to develop this unapproved road,” said Councilwoman Kinnear. “We both will be working with the parties involved to develop a plan to restore what has been destroyed and to make sure the parties responsible are held accountable. In addition, I am currently working to update our tree ordinance to prevent a situation such as this occurring in the future.”

