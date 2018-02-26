City council makes last minute change to proposed ordinance for shows like 'Live PD'

Spokane City Council (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- It is a show that allows you to be the eyes and ears of crime fighting, but does "Live PD" show the worst of Spokane?

That has been the debate at city hall for weeks now, with some city council members wanting to put restrictions on reality-based police shows. On Monday night, city council read an ordinance that would do just that.

It would first require a license for producers to film and operate in the city. Another section of the ordinance deals specifically with city employees. It would require camera crews to obey city police and employee commands. Employees who participate in filming must have written approval from the Chief of Police or City Administrator.

KREM 2 News discovered the proposals are for any future cop reality shows that come to Spokane, not just “Live PD.” For example, "Cops" is expected to film in Spokane again in the summer. As a result, city leaders said they hope to set up ground rules for any and all shows that will eventually film within city limits.

Originally, the proposal called on police officers to recognize those suffering from mental illness and not to put them on TV. Now, city leaders admit that the proposal could have placed too much stress on responders. Instead, a change to the plan would require show producers and not the police, to spot mental illness and not to broadcast it.

Penalties for violating these rules would result in a civil infraction with a $250 fine.

Should this proposal pass, Spokane would become the sixth city in the country to have such rules. City council will vote on the ordinance next week.

