Cirque du Soleil Crystal comes to Spokane in May

SPOKANE, Wash. – Cirque du Soleil is bringing its newest show to Spokane in May.
Cirque du Soleil Crystal will be at the Spokane Arena on May 2-6. The show will feature ice skaters and acrobats on a frozen playground.
Tickets are $47, $59, $71, $84, $102 and $127. They go on sale at 10 AM February 23 at the Spokane Arena box Office, TicketsWest outlets, online or by calling 800-325-SEAT.
