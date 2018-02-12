KREM
Cirque du Soleil Crystal comes to Spokane in May

Staff , KREM 3:41 PM. PST February 12, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Cirque du Soleil is bringing its newest show to Spokane in May. 

Cirque du Soleil Crystal will be at the Spokane Arena on May 2-6. The show will feature ice skaters and acrobats on a frozen playground. 

Tickets are $47, $59, $71, $84, $102 and $127. They go on sale at 10 AM February 23 at the Spokane Arena box Office, TicketsWest outlets, online or by calling 800-325-SEAT.

