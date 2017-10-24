Child with significant burns in Spokane fire taken to Harborview Medical Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department responded to the 2200 block of E. Cataldo Avenue after a report of a mother and child with burn injuries.

Reports show the fire had been extinguished before crews arrived.

Firefighters said the mother suffered burns while attempting to help her child and extinguish the fire. The child is reported to have suffered significant burns and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by members of the Spokane Fire Department Special Investigation Unit and the Spokane Police Department.

The fire did not cause any structural damage to the residence.

