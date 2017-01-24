Child predator to serve 30-day sentence on weekends

Mathew Plank (Photo: KREM.com)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes will serve his 30-day sentence on weekends, court documents state.

Mathew Plank, 52, was arrested in January 2016 during a Spokane Police Department sting.

Detectives investigated Plank prior to the arrest when they received a tip about him. The tip accused Plank of having sex with young females in exchange for Xanax pills, according to court documents.

Between the time the tip came in and Plank’s arrest, detectives contacted him via text messages.

Authorities who were texting Plank claimed to be a 15-year-old girl. Court records state that Plank texted back offering to make a trade of sex for pills and cash. The two agreed on two Xanax “bars” and $50, according to law enforcement watched as Plank arrived for the meeting. Police arrested Plank shortly after he arrived at the hotel.

On Friday, Plank plead guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He was required to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 12 months community custody and 30 days in jail.

KREM 2 News confirmed that Plank worked with several non-profit organizations in Spokane. Fairchild Air Force Base leaders acknowledged that Plank had served as an Honorary Commander a few years back.

According to court documents, Plank will serve his 30-day jail term on consecutive weekends. He shall report to jail by 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and be released on Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

