Cheney man faces charges for accidentally shooting brother in leg

CHENEY, Wash. – A 22-year-old man is facing reckless endangerment charges after police said he accidentally shot his brother in the leg.

Court documents said the Cheney Police were called to a home on Gary Street on Thursday afternoon for a report of a person being shot.

Officials said Reilly Moore, 22, and his brother were alone together in a downstairs bedroom and were handling a .40 caliber Beretta.

According to court records, Moore was handling the weapon when it discharged and struck his brother in the leg. The brother was then taken to the hospital.

Moore is now facing reckless endangerment charges.

