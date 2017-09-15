Cheney kidnapping victim found dead

CHENEY, Wash. – Cheney Police confirmed Friday that the body of a kidnapping victim was found.

Officials said the body of Cameron Smith was found by Spokane County Rescue somewhere near Cheney Friday around 3:00 p.m.

Police arrested Donavon Culps in connection to Smith's kidnapping on Thursday. Culps is one of two people suspected of shooting at and kidnapping Smith, an employee at Lucid Marijuana Shop in Cheney, on Sunday while he was sitting in his car in the parking lot. Reports show one of the suspects then got into Smith's car and took off with him inside.

Police have previously named 18-year-old Violetta Culps, Donavon’s niece, as another suspect in the case. Violetta Culps has not been located at this time.

At that time of Culps arrest, Smith was still missing. Police said Culps is charged with kidnapping and robbery as of Friday until they can be amended.

