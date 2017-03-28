Chance of reimbursement slim for pothole claims

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is not secret Spokane streets are littered with potholes, but what is not as clear is how many claims filed for pothole damage have been paid by the city.

So far this year, the majority of claims filed against the city were for damage caused by potholes, but when asked how many of the people who filed claims got paid, the City said they do not track it that way. Research into the issue found chances of getting reimbursed for pothole damage are slim to none.

According to the City, the season was one of the worst for potholes. As a results, the City said more people filed claims for pothole damage this year that in years past.

In 2015, the City said roughly a dozen people filed a claim for pothole damage. In 2016, about 15 claims were filed. So far in 2017, more than 200 claims were filed for pothole damage. The amount on each claim filed this year ranges from as low as $33 in damage to a high of nearly $2,400 in damages.

How likely are you to get any money out of the City for damages caused by hitting a pothole?

In 2015, the City did not pay a single person. In 2016, only one claim was paid. So far this year, three claims have been paid out of more than 200. 50 claims were denied, but the rest are still under review. But why are the chances of getting paid so slim?

The City’s liability for damages depends on when the pothole was reported and how quickly the City repaired it. Therefore, if the City can show it made a good effort to repair the pothole in a reasonable amount of time, it is not liable for any damages.

