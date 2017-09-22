Celebrate the first day of fall with a trip to Green Bluff!

MEAD, Wash. – Friday marks the first day of fall and there is no better way to celebrate than with a visit to Green Bluff.

Green Bluff is home to many farms and orchards, breweries, pumpkin patches and is *the* place to buy fresh produce.

A popular spot during the fall season, a trip to Green Bluff is a great activity for families. High Country Orchard, recognized by its big red barn and country charm, is just one of many places where visitors can pick their own fruit. Depending on the season, the orchard has fresh cherries, peaches, raspberries, and apples.

High Country Orchard is also open for lunch. Inside the gift shop, visitors can enjoy a variety of gourmet lunches, including paninis, salads, baked goods, and espresso treats. In the fall, the orchard serves up special delicacies including pumpkin donuts and caramel apples.

Fresh pumpkin donuts coming up on @KREM2 with @KierraKREM from @highcountrygb so much happening at Greenbluff. Start of fall festivities. pic.twitter.com/8HWnm52fdm — althepal530 (@althepal530) September 22, 2017

Swing through the pumpkin patch, take a hayride and pet furry friends in the animal farm at the Apple Festival which runs through October 30.

To learn more about High Country Orchard or the other farms at Green Bluff, head to greenbluffgrowers.com.

