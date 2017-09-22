CDA group paints rocks for Freeman High School

SPOKANE, Wash --- Support for the Freeman community continues to pour in, and one group decided to hand paint rocks for Freeman High School.

“We all need to come together as a community and support each other. They’re still neighbors,” said Coeur d’Alene Rocks member, Mary Lou Shute.

Coeur d’Alene Rocks delivered a hand painted gift to nearly every student at Freeman.

“They’ve been through a lot, and we just wanted to bring some love and encouragement and some joy to their hearts,” said Shute.

The group is hoping to inspire and bring smiles to the faces of Freeman staff and students.

“Any extras that are there we are going to ask that they go to the counselor’s office just to brighten every student’s day just to put a smile on their face,” said Coeur d’Alene Rocks member, Cassandra Maxwell.

They said it was a lot of work but it is worth it.

© 2017 KREM-TV