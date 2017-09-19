Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers visits Freeman High School

Photo: Cathy McMorris Rodgers Facebook page (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers visited Freeman High School Tuesday morning, less than a week after the fatal shooting.

The Congresswoman posted about her visit on Facebook.

“It was powerful to stop by Freeman High School this morning,” she wrote. “The faculty and staff are amazing people and I will be forever grateful for them.”

Take a look at her full Facebook post below.

