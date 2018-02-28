Carry-on screening at Spokane Airport back to normal

TSA agents work at the security checkpoint as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) addressed the media about, 'President Trump's budget crisis', at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport on March 14, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Carry-on bag screening operations are back to normal at the Spokane Airport.

On Tuesday night, the Transportation Security Administration at the airport reported issues with carry-on bag screening equipment.

TSA officials asked passengers leaving the airport Wednesday morning to consider checking their luggage to reduce wait times at security checkpoints. They also asked that people arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight’s departure.



