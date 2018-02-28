Carry-on screening at Spokane Airport back to normal

SPOKANE, Wash. – Carry-on bag screening operations are back to normal at the Spokane Airport.
On Tuesday night, the Transportation Security Administration at the airport reported issues with carry-on bag screening equipment.
TSA officials asked passengers leaving the airport Wednesday morning to consider checking their luggage to reduce wait times at security checkpoints. They also asked that people arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight’s departure.
