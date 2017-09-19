Cardinal Cupich to visit Spokane, receive lifetime achievement award from Nazareth Guild

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich smiles after being installed as the ninth archbishop of Chicago of at Holy Name Cathedral on November 18, 2014 in Chicago. (Photo by Antonio Perez-Pool/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cardinal Blase Cupich, previous bishop of Spokane and current archbishop of Chicago, will be visiting Spokane for the annual Nazareth Guild Gala Saturday, Sept. 23.

In a release from the Catholic Diocese of Spokane, The Nazareth guild is awarding a Lifetime Achievement Award to Cardinal Cupich at their sixth Annual Celebration of Light Gala.

While Bishop of Spokane, Cardinal Cupich was involved in the founding of the Nazareth Guild.

The archbishop will also be celebrating a public mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes.

The Nazareth Guild is an organization aimed at raising and distributing separately endowed funds which will serve as an ongoing financial resource to supplement the income Eastern Washington Catholic schools already receive, according to the website.

The website also shows the organization was named after the town “where Christ received his elementary education.”

