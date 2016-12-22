Car hits McDonalds on South Hill

Car hits McDonalds on 29th (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A car hit a McDonalds on the South Hill Thursday night after a crash.

Officials said two teens in a Cavalier were hit by a large truck going eastbound on 29th Avenue when they slid into the front door of the McDonalds.

No injuries were reported.

No reported injuries in the crash. This white Chevy Cavalier is pretty banged up @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/fNMvOQgOd6 — Molly Trotter (@KREMMolly) December 23, 2016

(© 2016 KREM)