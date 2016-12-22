KREM
Close
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Car hits McDonalds on South Hill

Staff , KREM 5:44 PM. PST December 22, 2016

SPOKANE, Wash. – A car hit a McDonalds on the South Hill Thursday night after a crash.

Officials said two teens in a Cavalier were hit by a large truck going eastbound on 29th Avenue when they slid into the front door of the McDonalds.

No injuries were reported.

(© 2016 KREM)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories