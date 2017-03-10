Canada Island gets new Salish name

Spokane Riverfront Park (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Canada Island in Riverfront Park will now be known as snxʷ meneʔ.

The new name is salish and means Salmon people. It is pronounced, “Sin-hoo-men-huh.”

snxʷ meneʔ was one of two finalists put up for a vote. It got 60 percent of the vote in a public poll over the second option, nkʷn̓ntew̓s, “N-coo-en-tehws.” It means a land that causes a fork in the river.

The Park Board were the group making the final decision. They voted unanimously for snxʷ meneʔ in selecting the new name. New signs will be made by the Spokane Tribe with the name. There will also be an audio function so visitors can hear the Salish pronunciation.

City leaders said the renaming the island marks the beginning of a partnership to highlight the connection between this island and the Spokane Tribe. They want to ensure that all people who visit the island will know and appreciate its native history.

