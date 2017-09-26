SPOKANE, Wash. – A California-based construction technology company, Katerra, plans to open a new factory in Spokane Valley. The factory will produce cross-laminated timber and Glulam, also known as glued laminated timber.

Katerra officials said they hope the new factory will help scale the production of cross-laminated timber in the U.S. so it can be broadly adapted across the construction industry.

The crews based out of the Spokane-area will also include architects and contractors. In a release, Katerra representatives said one of their firs projects will be the construction of the new Hospitality Center in association with the Community Cancer Fund, Ronald McDonald House and Kootenai Health. The release said the facility will house both Ronald McDonald House families while their children are hospitalized as well as provide lodging for the Kootenai Health Walden House adult outpatients and their families.

(Photo: Katerra)

According to Katerra officials, the construction of the new facility will create 150 jobs.

Earlier this year, Katerra announced the acquisition of Spokane’s Nystrom Olson Architecture, a boutique studio that specializes in environmentally sustainable architecture.

© 2017 KREM-TV