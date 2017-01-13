Businesses team up to keep N. Monroe busy during construction

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is a partnership that could spruce up one of Spokane's busiest areas.

In about a year, the whole stretch of North Monroe Street will be torn up for a major construction project.

Obviously business owners along that stretch of road are worried about how it will impact sales, so they have teamed up together to form the North Monroe Business District.

When sales drop because of the construction, businesses will promote one another. The goal is to give a jump start to mom and pop stores along Monroe. In the future, there could even be ad campaigns showcasing the shops.

Dozens of businesses are expected to participate. Businesses owners said when it comes to staying alive, they will do anything they can to help one another.

As things stand right now, construction on Monroe is scheduled to start in 2018. Work could take as long as 18 months to complete.

The business district is still very much a work in progress. Businesses are still signing up for the program. When it is done, shop owners hope to transform this neighborhood into one of Spokane's premiere shopping areas.

