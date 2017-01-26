SPOKANE, Wash. – Businesses are still divided on their support for the City of Spokane’s corridor project plans on North Monroe Street.

There was plenty of discussion Thursday, January 26th, as people got a glimpse at the plane for North Monroe Street’s future. The City of Spokane plans to reduce the lanes from five to three to make way for wider sidewalks and parking. Officials said it will make the area safer for pedestrians and drivers. Bellwether Brewing Owner, Dave Musser said that’s exactly what the area needs.

“We’re excited for the walk-ability, for the livability, for the beautification, for really helping build the businesses. I believe it’s going to be a really good thing,” Musser said.

Musser acknowledges, however, the toll construction could take on his business as well as others.

“If construction happens, I’m guessing for my business it’s going to cut our business minimum of 30% maybe 50%. What do you do during that nine months or six months or however long it is and I think that’s a big worry for them, like how do we survive it,” Musser said.

Many business owners are asking themselves that very question. How will they survive it?

Musser believes the finished project will be worth it. City planners said there is not a set timeline for the project, but work is supposed to begin in 2018. That is one concern for Patrick Keegan, owner of Aloha Island Grill.

“We don’t think the timeline is authentic, they’ve told the business community that this project would be begun in 2018 in the spring, and end of the fall of 2018, in written documents they say, spring of 2018, through the fall of 2019, with that we’ve seen of businesses further south of us over the last year we just really have a distrust what they’re telling us,” Keegan said.

Keegan said it is not just the timeline he is worried about, but also that the street will be congested and that emergency vehicles and buses will have a hard time getting around the area, creating more safety issues.

“It doesn’t seem to work for Monroe for the business community of people that need to get to and from downtown,” Keegan said.

Keegan argues more lights, crosswalks, better signage and a lower speed limit will accomplish the same thing.

“We're just asking that they try it before they dig up the street and waste a lot of money, and cost a lot of jobs a lot of business won't survive the reconstruction they want to do,” Keegan said.

While options differ throughout the business community, they all agree on one thing; they want to work and live in a safe and thriving community.

The city of Spokane is in the early stages of the design process and they are still accepting feedback from the community.

