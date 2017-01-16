Business owners express concern about N. Monroe Corridor project

The owner of Aloha Island Grill is concerned about the constrution along Monroe Street. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Construction for the North Monroe Corridor Project in Spokane is set to begin in 2018, but there is still some heated debate about the project.

City leaders said the project will help drivers and pedestrians. Currently, Monroe Street has five lanes; two lanes of traffic in each direction and a center turn lane. The project calls for those five lanes to be reduced to three; one wider lane in each direction with a center turn lane.

Leaders said the new lane reduction will leave room for more street parking and wider sidewalks.

“Managing the traffic that goes through there, improving the safety of pedestrians and motorists, and also improving neighborhood health and business health,” said Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane.

City leaders said they want the street to be safer for everyone, but some local businesses are not convinced.

KREM 2 On Your Side reached out to business owners to get their perspective on the new project.

Businesses say they are all for safety, but they believe the project as a whole won't help the community. pic.twitter.com/SSQc3Agaer — Matt Vergara (@KREMMatt) January 16, 2017

“Safety for pedestrians, we’re all for, beautification where it makes sense, but we can’t just throw money after it, it doesn’t make sense,” said Pat Keegan, owner of Aloha Island Grill.

Aloha Island Grill is just one storefront on Monroe that does not approve of the project. Keegan said he is not sure the project will benefit drivers or pedestrians. He also said he is worried about how construction will impact his livelihood.

“There are hundreds and hundreds of employees on this street who pay thousands of dollars in taxes and their jobs may not be there for them if traffic is down,” said Keegan.

City leaders said they have been as candid as possible with businesses and they do want to help them while the work is happening.

“We also want to work with those businesses with plans on how they can market their businesses and still get their customers there while the road is under constructions during the actual disruption,” said Feist.

Curt Kinghorn, owner of Runner’s Soul on Wall Street, said he has seen his fair share of construction and understands the frustration from Monroe business owners. First, Olive Garden closed and he saw fewer customers. Then came construction on Wall Street and work on the old Macy’s building.

“They did a lot of construction which required to put up fences. There was really nothing to draw traffic to us and we were in a dark, desolate place,” said Kinghorn.

Kinghorn said loyal customers kept him in business. He advised other businesses keep a paper trail with the City in an effort to survive.

“I would suggest the people on Monroe get everything in writing of exactly what the City is going to do. Record every single conversation you have with the City and hold them responsible because, they’re the City,” said Kinghorn. “The street is a great street, it’s a vibrant street. It does need some improvements but the three lanes are not an improvement.”

For those wishing to learn more about the North Monroe Corridor Project, there will be an open house with more details on Thursday, January 26.

