Burn Restriction Order issued for Spokane Co.

Fire (Photo: David McNew, Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane County will be under a Burning Restriction Order starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The burn restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

This means all recreational fires and all outdoor open burning are not allowed in Spokane County.

Fireplaces, chimeneas, patio warmers and barbecues are not under the restriction.

Officials said failure to comply by these restrictions could have serious consequences.

If there are questions about the burning restrictions, the number for Spokane County Building and Planning is (509) 477-3675.

© 2017 KREM-TV