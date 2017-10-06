Bullying against Mead High School student under investigation

Photo of Mead High School "no contact contract" (Photo: KREM)

MEAD, Wash. — A Mead High School parent is worried for her daughter after bullying continues.

During the 2016-2017 school year, a boy at the school had been bullying a Mead mom’s daughter. The mom, Tammy, said the situation escalated when the bully sent a photo of a gun to her daughter, along with text saying “this would look nice next to your guys’ heads”. KREM 2 is not publishing Tammy's last name to protect her identity as well as those involved.

Tammy said she immediately reported the photo to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Mark Gregory confirmed a deputy interviewed all families involved and took the incident seriously. Gregory said the victim's family decided to not press charges and would talk to the school about how to handle situation.

As a result, school administrators came up with the “no contact contract”, which was signed by all families involved. Any violation of the contract would result in “progressive discipline” or expulsion.

The sheriff’s office said once the families signed the contract, the incident was considered resolved.

But, the contract expired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year. Now, during the 2017-2018 school year, Tammy said her daughter is in the same class with the boy who was bullying her and she continues to be bullied.

Tammy took to Facebook and said school administrators and the sheriff's office aren't doing enough to protect her daughter.

“I don’t understand how he even got away with this gun threat,” Tammy said. “It makes me sick.”

The school principal responded by sending an email to Mead High school families saying the incident with the photo of a gun was investigated last school year and "At this point we have found no credible threats."

The Sheriff’s office said they advised Tammy she could file a no contact order through the court. School administrators have provided a new “no contact contract” that is valid through the school year but has yet to be signed.

The sheriff’s office also said they are investigating two vandalism incidents that Tammy believes her daughters bully is involved in.

Deputy Gregory said the sheriff’s office is taking the situation seriously and continues to encourage students and their families of one thing:

If you see it, say it.

