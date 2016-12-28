Browne's Addition to be plowed Wednesday, Thursday

snow plow 012914.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Browne’s Addition is scheduled to be plowed on Wednesday and Thursday as the City of Spokane continues to plow residential streets following heavy snowfall.

On Wednesday, December 28 starting at 9:00 a.m., north and south streets in Browne’s Addition will be plowed.

On Thursday, December 29 starting at 9:00 a.m., east and west streets in Browne’s Addition will be plowed.

Signs will be placed at the entrances of Browne’s Addition announcing the plowing schedule. No parking is in place for the area during the plow schedule to allow room for the plows. Cars that are not moved off the street will be towed.

The efforts come after the City declared a Stage 2 snow even on December 25, prompting an all-City plow.

According to the City, Spokane has more than 2,200 lane miles and a fully City plow takes approximately four days to complete.

If you want to learn more about the City’s plowing efforts, you can reference the City of Spokane snow removal map or follow @spokanecity on Twitter and Facebook.

