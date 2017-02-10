Browne's Addition finally plowed 7 days after Stage 2 snow event

Browne's Addition plowed on Friday February, 10 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- One week since the latest winter storm started dumping on Spokane the entire city has been plowed.

The final streets of Browne's Addition saw the plows come through Friday. People who live in that area aren’t happy that they’ve had to wait for the streets to be cleared and getting around has not been easy.

“I mean they kind of suck cause trying to find a place to walk your dog is just almost impossible I just keep sliding and falling,” said Diane Uecker.

“I've been down a couple of times on the ground and the wetter it gets, the colder it gets, and the wetter I get. Yeah it's pretty bad,” said Kety Braaten.

The sidewalks are a mess and, up until the City finished plowing Friday, some of the streets were pretty tough to navigate. City leaders said it takes about four days to plow the entire City. Browne's Addition is always at the end of those four days because it's the most difficult. But some who live here wish it didn't take quite so long.

“It's a diversified city and you can have your own opinion whether or not the affluent get theirs first, but you know it's pretty evident and you know it's our lot and we deal with it,” said one resident, Michael.

The City declared a Stage 2 snow event initiating a full City plow last Friday at 9 p.m. Officials said they were still finishing residential hills so routes included in a Stage 2 event did not see plows until Sunday. So if Sunday was day one, day four would be Wednesday, which is when the North South Streets were scheduled to be plowed in Browne's Addition. But wrong information on signs in the neighborhood created confusion, so plowing in Browne's got pushed to Thursday and Friday.

Neighbors like Mark Tarr said a lot of people just expect to have to wait to see snow plows every year.

“I’ve been living here since ‘89 so I've learned about it, you just got to watch the news and make sure you get your car off the street,” said Tarr.

