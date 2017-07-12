BREAKING: Standoff in Spokane with police and an armed man

photo by Alexa Block

SPOKANE, Wash --- There is a standoff at Nevada and Sanson in Spokane.

An armed man is reportedly in a house and will not come out, according to the Spokane Police Department. The man is reportedly a convicted felon.

He reportedly pointed a gun at his roommate, and then the police were called. SPD reports they do not believe anyone else is in the house at this point of the stand off.

Several streets around the incident have been blocked off, and the police are notifying neighbors that they should evacuate by going door to door and making phone calls. If they do not evacuate then they have been told to shelter in place.

Updates will come as they are made available.

