Bond set at more than $51K for man accused to trying to take toddler

Ronald Edwards in court (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man arrested for attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old at River Park Square on Tuesday appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Ronald Edwards is charged with unlawful imprisonment. The child's mother told police Edwards waited for them to come out of the bathroom then tried to grab her toddler. The mother said it happened quickly but she was able to save her child and yell for mall security.

Edwards has a lengthy criminal history as well as pending charges for prior arrests. His bond was set at a $51,500.

