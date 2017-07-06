Bond set at $100K for man accused of killing friends in DUI crash

Eddy Grant (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 21-year-old man facing two counts of vehicular homicide made his first court appearance Thursday.

Eddy Grant was arrested Saturday after crashing his car on Highway 27 and killing his two passengers. At the scene, he admitted to police he was drunk and should not have been driving.

Court documents said Grant failed to negotiate a turn, the car rolled 50 to 60 feet down an embankment and caught fire.

Grant's family and the families of the young adults killed in the crash said they are extremely heartbroken.

In court Thursday, Grant's bond was set at $100,000.

