Body recovered from Medical Lake house fire

Flames (Photo: AP GRAPHICS BANK)

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – A body was recovered from a Medical Lake home after a fire early Tuesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office authorities confirmed.

@KREM2 body was recovered from a Medical Lake home after a fire early Tuesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff's Office authorities confirmed pic.twitter.com/on5SVnkVo8 — althepal530 (@althepal530) March 14, 2017

The fire engulfed the home near East Barker Street and North Stanley Street.

Mark Gregory, with SCSO, said fire personnel and law enforcement are on scene as a standard protocol.

© 2017 KREM-TV