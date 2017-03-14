KREM
Body recovered from Medical Lake house fire

Staff , KREM 9:48 AM. PDT March 14, 2017

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. – A body was recovered from a Medical Lake home after a fire early Tuesday morning, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office authorities confirmed.

 

 

The fire engulfed the home near East Barker Street and North Stanley Street.

Mark Gregory, with SCSO, said fire personnel and law enforcement are on scene as a standard protocol. 

