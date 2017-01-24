Body found under 'suspicious circumstances' in N. Spokane

Body found in N. Spokane under 'suspicious circumstances.' (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police responded to a report of a possible deceased person near East Crown Avenue and North Standard Street around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department was the first to respond to the scene. The deceased man, believed to be in his 30s, was found under suspicious circumstances, which prompted SPD to be called the scene. According to authorities, the body was found in a large pool of blood.

The Medical Examiner is currently determining the identity of the man and his cause of death.

SPD is asking the public for help and any tips that could lead to more information regarding the incident. If you have any tips, please call Crime Check at 456-2233.

