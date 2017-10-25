Body found near WSU Spokane campus at Fairfield Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating after a deceased person was found on the Fairfield Inn property near the Washington State University Spokane campus.

WSU sent out a memo to staff and students warning there was no threat to the campus and the victim does not appear to be related to anything on campus.

SPD said the body was a male, and they are investigating the case as a homicide. Officials said they body could have been moved but they are not sure.

"It is so early into the investigation we have no idea what happened yet," John O'Brien, SPD public information officer said. "So I don't know if there's a danger to the community or if this is an unattended death."

O'Brien said all unattended deaths are initially investigated as a homicide until further information becomes available.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious is asked to call SPD Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

WSU said the westbound lanes of Spokane Falls Boulevard were closed on Wednesday morning.

