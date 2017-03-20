Body being recovered from Spokane River in Downtown

Footbridge over Spokane Falls (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Rescue crews recovered a body from the Spokane River Monday night.

Officials said a person fell into the river from the footbridge at Canada Island, now known as snxʷ meneʔ. The footbridge is now clsoed while crews investigate. Authorities said they weren’t sure if this was a suicide or an accident.

The body was spotted in the river near Spokane Falls Community College and crews are working to recover the body.

Spokane Major Crimes is investigating.



© 2017 KREM-TV