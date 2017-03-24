Bloomsday tries to win title of America's Rave Race

Runners prepare for the 2016 Bloomsday race. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Not only are the Zags working to make it to the Final Four, so is the Bloomsday Run.

Bloomsday officials said the run has advanced to the Sweet 16 on the website RaceRaves.com to determine which event earns the title of “America’s Rave Race.” Voting continues through Sunday to see who advances to the contest’s Final Four.

RaceRaves.com is a Trip Advisor-like resource for runners featuring thousands of race reviews from all 50 U.S. states and 46 countries, and is dedicated to helping runners find the best races around the world.

