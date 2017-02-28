Bloomsday changes route, adds phone tracking app

Bloomsday 2016 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Bloomsday will be full of changes this year, ranging from a new route to a four part poster series.

During a press conference on Monday, new information was given on the 2017 Bloomsday race.

There will be slight changes in the race’s route and celebrations, due to construction. The Bloomsday website has been updated with a bird’s eye view and fly over maps of the new route.

Bloomsday’s newest poster was released during the press conference. The poster is the first in a series of four posters that will be released over the next few years. This first poster contains the letters “Blo,” and by the time the fourth poster is released it will spell out the full “Bloomsday.”

Fit for Bloomsday, an 8-10 week program designed for children, had a record number of over eight thousand kids participating this year. The Fit for Bloomsday poster was also released, which was designed by one of the students participating.

Every year Bloomsday selects an official charity and this year World Relief Spokane was chosen. World Relief Spokane is a refugee resettlement organization.

Providence will also provide free clinics at the Spokane Community College to help people get in shape for the Bloomsday run. You can find more information about that here.

The Bloomsday mobile app has a new runner tracking feature. Friends and family can watch runners and see where they are located on the route during the run.

The souvenir mental for 2017 will contain an image of the Doomsday Hill.

Applications and more information about Bloomsday can be found here.

