Bloomsday is now 100 days away!

Nearly 50,000 people participated in the 41st Annual Lilac Bloomsday Run. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – We are now 100 days away from the annual Bloomsday race!

This year marks the 42nd year of the race. It will be on May 6.

“Most of our competitors are walkers, and most people get out and do some walking to get in shape,” Don Kardong, the race organizer said on Friday. “You can make an amazing turn around in your fitness level in just a few months if you get into a regular program. Just a half hour at a time and you’ll be ready by the time May rolls around.”

Kardong said many of the racer are not runners, but walk the course instead.

“We say we have some of the fastest runners in the world, and we also have some of the slowest walkers in the world,” he laughed.

If you sign up now, the race is $20, but if you wait until race weekend, the price doubles.



