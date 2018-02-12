Bill would ban sale of firefighting foam found in contaminated Airway Heights water

photo by Alexa Block

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - The state Senate has voted to ban the sale of firefighting foam that contains certain chemicals of concern.

The bill would ban the sale, manufacture or distribution of firefighting foam where chemicals known as PFAS are intentionally added.

The Senate on Saturday passed Senate Bill 6413 on a 39-8 vote. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl have been detected in drinking water at or near some military bases in Washington state.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposures to PFAS chemicals are known to have a number of adverse effects in laboratory animals and humans.

The bill would also require sellers of personal firefighting equipment that contain the chemicals to notify those buyers.

Toxic-Free Future, a group backing the measure, says Washington state would be the first to ban the chemicals in firefighting foam if the Legislature passes the bill.

