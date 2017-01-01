Bicyclist killed by accused drunk driver near Airway Heights

Ambulance (Photo: KTVB News)

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Airway Heights early Sunday morning.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 4:00 a.m. on Highway 2 near Flint about a mile east of Airway Heights.

Officials said Melissa Paul, 27, was traveling westbound on the shoulder lane one on Highway 2 at Flint Road and hit the bicyclist, Ty Olds, 44.

Authorities said Olds was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP officials said the cause of the crash was driving under the influence. Paul is facing charges of vehicular homicide.

