Ben and Jerry's hands out free Zags waffle cones Staff , KREM 8:48 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ben and Jerry's in Spokane is offering a free Gonzaga waffle cone with an ice cream purchase on Friday to celebrate GU's big win over West Virginia. The waffle cone features red and blue dye in honor of the Zags.

YEAH GO ZAGS!!! We will see you all tomorrow for a free Gonzaga waffle cone with ice cream purchase!!!! #gozags #peaceloveandicecream #ncaa #spokane #peaceloveandicecream #benjerrys509 #eliteeight #bulldogs #gonzaga #pnw #scoopscoopscoopA post shared by Ben & Jerry's Spokane (@benjerryspokane) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT
