Ben and Jerry's hands out free Zags waffle cones

Staff , KREM 8:48 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ben and Jerry's in Spokane is offering a free Gonzaga waffle cone with an ice cream purchase on Friday to celebrate GU's big win over West Virginia. 

The waffle cone features red and blue dye in honor of the Zags. 

 

 

