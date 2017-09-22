KREM
Close

Bemiss Elementary, Shaw MS in modified lockdown due to police activity in area

Staff , KREM 9:24 AM. PDT September 22, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Bemiss Elementary and Shaw Middle School went into a modified lockdown around 9:00 a.m. Friday due to police activity in the area. 

This is a breaking news story. KREM 2 is working to confirm details. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories