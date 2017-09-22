Close Bemiss Elementary, Shaw MS in modified lockdown due to police activity in area Staff , KREM 9:24 AM. PDT September 22, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SPOKANE, Wash. -- Bemiss Elementary and Shaw Middle School went into a modified lockdown around 9:00 a.m. Friday due to police activity in the area. This is a breaking news story. KREM 2 is working to confirm details. © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Celebrate the first day of fall with a trip to Green Bluff Sep 22, 2017, 8:52 a.m. Colfax Police arrest student for making shooting… Sep 22, 2017, 4:01 a.m. North Korean leader: Trump is 'mentally deranged' Sep 21, 2017, 10:00 a.m.
