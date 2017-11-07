Bear mace, gun used after argument in Hillyard

Sirens (Photo: AP Graphics)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police said one person was injured in a shooting after an argument in Hillyard Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to a home near North Magnolia Street and West Broad Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Officials said there was an argument between two acquaintances. They said at some point bear mace was sprayed and a gun was fired.

Authorities said one person fled the area but was found at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. They said officers responded to the hospital and all involved parties are accounted for.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating.

