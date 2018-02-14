KREM
Avista warns customers of door-to-door scammers

Kaitlin Riordan, KREM 1:45 PM. PST February 14, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is warning customers about door-to-door scams occurring around the Spokane area. 

Avista officials said scammers are acting like they work for Avista to gain access into people’s home. If someone works for Avista, they will be wearing Avista gear and will have an Avista photo ID badge.

Avista leaders said if you suspect anything, always ask to see the person’s Avista badge and if you have questions about a person’s identity you can call (800) 227-9187. They said do not let the person into your home unless you have made an appointment. 

For more information on protecting yourself from scammers claiming to work for Avista, click here.
 

