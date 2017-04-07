Avista reports power outages in W. Spokane

Nearly 7,000 people were without power on Friday. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista Utilities reported nearly 7,000 people in northwest Spokane were without power Friday afternoon.

According to Avista’s website, residents in the Shadle Park and Emerson Garfield neighborhoods lost power around 1:20 p.m. Residents west of Spokane near Spokane Falls Community College, Palisades Park and John A. Finch Arboretum also lost power at the same time.

The cause of the outages is currently under investigation. However, high winds reaching up to 50 mph across the region could have played a factor.

Avista hopes to have power restored by 4:15 p.m. Friday.

For more information on the outages, head to Avista's Outage Map.

