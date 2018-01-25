KREM
Avista natural gas customers to see bill decrease of $3

Staff , KREM 7:36 PM. PST January 25, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Avista customers will see a small change in their energy bills.     

The Washington Utilities Commission approved a rate decrease for Avista's natural gas customers. 

According to Avista leaders, your bill should be about $3 less a month. The change is reflective of the decrease in natural gas costs. 

Avista also has a general rate case requesting a three-year rate plan pending before the commission. The commission is expected to make a decision on the proposal this spring.
    
 

