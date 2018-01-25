Avista natural gas customers to see bill decrease of $3

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Avista customers will see a small change in their energy bills.
The Washington Utilities Commission approved a rate decrease for Avista's natural gas customers.
According to Avista leaders, your bill should be about $3 less a month. The change is reflective of the decrease in natural gas costs.
Avista also has a general rate case requesting a three-year rate plan pending before the commission. The commission is expected to make a decision on the proposal this spring.
