Avista natural gas customers to see bill decrease of $3

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Avista customers will see a small change in their energy bills.

The Washington Utilities Commission approved a rate decrease for Avista's natural gas customers.

According to Avista leaders, your bill should be about $3 less a month. The change is reflective of the decrease in natural gas costs.

Avista also has a general rate case requesting a three-year rate plan pending before the commission. The commission is expected to make a decision on the proposal this spring.





